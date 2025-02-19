Man killed in Wadena fire identified; details shared on how to help displaced victims

The man who was killed in a weekend apartment fire has been identified.

The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man who was killed in Sunday night’s fire on Wednesday as 68-year-old David Henrichs of Wadena, the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office said.

While the cause of the fire is still under investigation, the sheriff’s office said that foul play is not suspected in Henrich’s death.

In addition to Henrich’s death, the fire displaced a dozen others who had been living in the apartment.

At the request of Wadena County Sheriff Michael D. Carr, on Tuesday, Gov. Tim Walz issued an executive order authorizing the National Guard to provide temporary shelter for the displaced.

“My heart goes out to those enduring the devastation caused by the Wadena apartment fire and compounded by dangerously cold temperatures,” said Gov. Walz. “As our neighbors recover, we will provide every resource necessary to ensure their safety. I am grateful to our first responders who are stepping up to provide necessary resources as the community recovers.”

For those looking to help displaced residents, the sheriff’s office says financial donations are being accepted through a partnership with the city and the Initiative Foundation, which can be made

by CLICKING HERE.

Additionally, the Sheriff’s Office says people looking to donate personal items can do so by contacting Wadena County Human Services (218-631-7605) and asking where donations can be dropped off.

Several individuals and churches have also begun managing donations not affiliated with Wadena County and may be able to accept items that the county is unable to.