Man killed in overnight St. Paul shooting

Man killed in overnight shooting in St. Paul

St. Paul police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred overnight.

Officers were called to the 1200 block of University Avenue West around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday on a report of someone hearing shots and seeing a person lying on the ground.

According to authorities, the man was found at the rear of an apartment building with multiple gunshot wounds and was later pronounced deceased.

At this time, police said they are still working to identify witnesses, determine what led to the shooting and who is responsible, and are searching for physical or video evidence of the event.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 651-266-5650.

It is the 18th homicide of 2024 in St. Paul.