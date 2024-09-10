Man killed in Minneapolis shooting in July identified by officials

A man who was shot and killed in Minneapolis over two months has been identified by authorities.

As previously reported, police responded to a shooting on July 8 on the 200 block of Emerson Avenue North and found a 29-year-old man with a life-threatening gunshot wound to the head.

Minneapolis police later stated that the man died after he was brought to the hospital.

On Tuesday, the man was identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner as Ethan Emmanuel Johnson.

Investigators believe he was shot in the alley.