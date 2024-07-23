Man killed in crash involving semi near Willmar

A man was killed on Highway 23 near Willmar Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 7:47 a.m. on Highway 23 near the intersection of County Road 5, according to the Minnesota State Patrol incident report.

A semi-truck going eastbound on Highway 23 and a Honda Civic driving westbound on Highway 23 collided, the report says.

The Minnesota State Patrol will release the names of the people in the crash later Tuesday night. It’s unclear who died in the crash at this time.