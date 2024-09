A man was killed in a crash in Redwood County Saturday night, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities were called to the crash near the intersection of County State Aid Highway 1 and 270th Street around 9:10 p.m. on Saturday.

Investigators believe the vehicle went off the road and into the ditch, before hitting a field approach and utility pole.

The driver, Richard Gewerth, of Morton, was pronounced deceased at the scene.