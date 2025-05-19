Man killed in Blue Earth County farm accident

Authorities say a man is dead after he was pinned underneath an agricultural tire Sunday in southern Minnesota.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to the accident around 4 p.m. on a farm near Amboy, about 30 miles south of Mankato.

Upon arrival, first responders found 68-year-old Douglas Harold Sanders trapped in his machine shed. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said it’s likely that Sanders became pinned against a planter while trying to move a sprayer tire weighing hundreds of pounds.

The incident remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office and the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.