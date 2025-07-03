Man killed, 4 others hurt during Pine County crash

A Hinckley man is dead, and four other people are injured following a crash on Highway 48 early Wednesday evening in Pine County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says troopers were called to the intersection of Wildlife Road and the highway in Barry Township just after 6 p.m. for a report of a two-vehicle crash.

There, troopers say they found a 2021 Ford F150 had been traveling east on Highway 48 when a southbound 1999 Ford F150 on Wildlife Road didn’t stop at the intersection, causing a crash at the intersection. Both vehicles ended up in a ditch.

The driver of the 2021 F150 died from injuries. He has been identified as 63-year-old Kameron Lee Ellis.

Meanwhile, the 40-year-old Cambridge man driving the 1999 F150 as well as two other passengers, suffered injuries listed by the State Patrol as being non-life-threatening. Another person in that vehicle who hasn’t been identified as of this publishing is said to be at Hennepin County Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.