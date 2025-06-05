Man involved in attack of Fridley student during basketball game sentenced Thursday

A 19-year-old involved in an attack on a Fridley student during a basketball game in January will not need to serve any prison time if he abides by the terms of his three years of court-ordered supervised probation.

Dursa Muktar Mohamed pleaded guilty to, was convicted of and sentenced on two charges, one count of second-degree aiding and abetting riot while armed with a dangerous weapon and one count of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle. One count of second-degree aiding and abetting assault with a dangerous weapon was dismissed.

Mohamed was one of five people arrested on Jan. 28 after a Fridley High School basketball player was attacked during a varsity game at Cooper High School in New Hope.

According to the New Hope Police Department, five people — three adults and two juveniles —approached a student sitting on the bench during the basketball game and assaulted him with a pipe.

District officials say the suspects left the gym in a vehicle, which was pursued by New Hope police.

According to the police department, the pursuit led to the suspect’s vehicle leaving the roadway, with all five being arrested.