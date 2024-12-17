Man injured while jumping from window to escape Le Sueur County house fire

A man was injured while escaping a fire that destroyed his home and multiple vehicles Monday afternoon.

The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office said a fire was reported at 45157 Kilkenny Road in Kilkenny Township at 2:54 p.m. Monday by a neighbor, who said a house was fully engulfed.

After arriving at the home, crews began extinguishing the fire, asking for assistance from Waterville.

The home’s owner, identified as 61-year-old David Daniel Sommers, was found at the scene. He told authorities that he’d been sleeping in a main floor bedroom when he woke up to smoke and flames.

In order to get out, Sommers jumped out a window from the main floor and received minor injuries, which were treated at the scene.

The fire was so extensive and damaging that the sheriff’s office said a cause for the blaze had not been determined.

Le Sueur County Emergency Management, along with the Red Cross and Salvation Army, are helping Sommers.