Man injured while jumping from window to escape Le Sueur County house fire
A man was injured while escaping a fire that destroyed his home and multiple vehicles Monday afternoon.
The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office said a fire was reported at 45157 Kilkenny Road in Kilkenny Township at 2:54 p.m. Monday by a neighbor, who said a house was fully engulfed.
After arriving at the home, crews began extinguishing the fire, asking for assistance from Waterville.
The home’s owner, identified as 61-year-old David Daniel Sommers, was found at the scene. He told authorities that he’d been sleeping in a main floor bedroom when he woke up to smoke and flames.
In order to get out, Sommers jumped out a window from the main floor and received minor injuries, which were treated at the scene.
The fire was so extensive and damaging that the sheriff’s office said a cause for the blaze had not been determined.
Le Sueur County Emergency Management, along with the Red Cross and Salvation Army, are helping Sommers.