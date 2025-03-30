Man injured in shooting near Columbia Heights

A man was seriously injured after a shooting in Hilltop on Saturday night.

Around 6:50 p.m., Columbia Heights police responded to a report of shots fired near the 4600 block of Monroe Street Northeast in Hilltop.

A short time later, a man was brought to Mercy Hospital with a gunshot wound. Columbia Heights police say he was then taken to another local hospital for further care.

The victim was in critical condition as of Sunday afternoon, according to Columbia Heights police.

No arrests have been made. Police say there is no known threat to the public at this time.

Law enforcement is continuing to investigate.