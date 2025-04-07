Man injured in overnight St. Paul shooting

A man was brought to the hospital after being shot overnight in St. Paul, according to police.

Officers were called to a bar on the 1000 block of Hudson Road around 12:42 a.m. on a report of shots being fired. There, they found a man who had been shot in the arm and the leg.

The man was brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

While searching for a suspect, officers found a woman hiding in the garage of a home she didn’t live in. She was arrested, but police say they aren’t sure if she was involved in the shooting.