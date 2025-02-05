Man injured in northern Minnesota snowmobile crash after hitting tree

A man was injured in a snowmobile crash in northern Minnesota on Tuesday afternoon.

At around 3:30 p.m., the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office responded to Unorganized Township 68r20 for the report of a snowmobile accident with injuries.

A 48-year-old man from Melrose was traveling on a trail when he veered off the road, striking a tree.

Medical personnel responded and treated him at the scene. The man was airlifted via Life Link to a medical facility for a head injury.

The cause of the crash is unknown and there were no signs of impairment, according to the sheriff’s office.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Orr Ambulance, Kabetogama First Responders, Orr Fire Department and Life Link.