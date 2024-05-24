Man injured in Minneapolis shooting that killed off-duty firefighter charged with riot

A second man is facing charges for his role in a shootout that killed an off-duty firefighter in Minneapolis earlier this month.

Prosecutors charged Marquise Trevone Hammonds-Ford in the days after the May 5 shooting that killed 40-year-old Joseph Johns and left one other person hurt. Now, the man who was injured is also charged for his role in the incident.

Charging documents state that 26-year-old Dallas Antonio Villarreal-Griffin was one of several people who had guns and, with Hammonds-Ford, was antagonizing a group of people across the street.

Hammonds-Ford is accused of instigating the shootout by yelling and then firing shots above the heads of people in the group across the street. That led people from both groups to start exchanging gunfire.

Johns was caught in the crossfire as he directed traffic, a criminal complaint states. However, investigators are still trying to determine who actually shot him.

Villarreal-Griffin was shot in the leg during the gunfight and was dropped off at a hospital, where police found him.

According to court documents, Villarreal-Griffin initially feigned ignorance when asked about the shooting. However, when he was later arrested, he admitted to his participation and having a 9 mm ghost gun, which he said he left in the vehicle that dropped him off at the hospital.

In total, officers recovered 63 discharged cartridge casings in the area, and testing indicated that at least seven guns were fired in the shootout, a criminal complaint states. Hammonds-Ford is accused of using the lone 10 mm gun with an auto sear, and investigators found 16 casings from a 10 mm gun in the area.

The investigation into the shootout continues and could lead to charges against others.

Villarreal-Griffin and Hammonds-Ford are both charged with first-degree riot and are each scheduled to make their next court appearance on June 10.