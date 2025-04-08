Person injured after officer-involved shooting following pursuit in Crookston

A car chase in Polk County ended with an officer firing their gun on Monday.

After authorities were pursuing a car on County Road 9 around 10 a.m., an officer fired their weapon, according to a post on Facebook from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver of the vehicle was brought to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks with a non-life-threatening injury, authorities said. No one else was in the vehicle.

County Road 9 from 350th Avenue Southwest to 360th Avenue Southwest was closed Monday as the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) investigated.

More information is expected to be released by the BCA at a later date. Agencies involved included the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Crookston Police, US Border Patrol, and the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.