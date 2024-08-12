Man in wheelchair caught in tracks expected to survive being hit by train in Minneapolis

A man who was hit by a train early Monday is expected to survive, Minneapolis police said.

Officers responded to a report of someone being hit by a train at 2:21 a.m. on the 900 block of 14th Avenue NE. There, they found a man with non-life-threatening injuries, and he was brought to the hospital.

Investigators say the man’s wheelchair was stuck on the tracks. The train conductor saw the man and tried to stop but wasn’t able to.

The conductor is cooperating with the investigation. As of this time, no one has been arrested and no citations have been issued.