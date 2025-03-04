Man in Pierce County crash dies from injuries weeks later

A man involved in a single-vehicle crash has died from his injuries weeks later, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office said that on Feb. 12, they responded to a crash on Highway 63 near County Road Y in Martell Township at around 1:47 a.m.

Authorities say that a 2013 Chevy Traverse being driven by 42-year-old Andrew Thompson from St. Paul was going north on the road when he lost control, went into the ditch and hit a tree.

Thompson was brought to the hospital for his injuries; however, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says he passed away on Tuesday morning.