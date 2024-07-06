Man in hospital after being pulled from Becker County lake unconscious

A man in his 20s was brought to the hospital on Saturday afternoon after being pulled from the water in Becker County unconscious.

Becker County law enforcement was called to Little Detroit Lake on the 400 block of West Lake Drive around 3:30 p.m. on a report that a 24-year-old man had been swimming and gone under the water.

When law enforcement arrived, a group of citizens had already begun searching. One of the searchers pulled the man’s body from the water shortly after law enforcement got on the scene.

Becker County officials say the man was unresponsive and not breathing.

He was brought to St. Mary’s Hospital and later transported to a hospital in Fargo, authorities say.

His condition is currently not known.