Man in custody after Minneapolis shots fired incident ends in Kandiyohi County with 1 dead, 1 injured

Man arrested after firing gun from apartment building, fleeing police to western counties

A man is in custody on Tuesday after a shots fired incident started in Minneapolis and ended with one dead and another injured west of the Twin Cities.

Law enforcement arrested the man on a string of charges, including murder, after he allegedly fired a weapon off a balcony in Minneapolis, fled police, and shot and killed a person in Kandiyohi County.

Around 12:30 p.m., Minneapolis police responded to a report of a person shooting from the balcony of an apartment building in Uptown.

At least two people were inside the apartment at the time of the shooting, including the ex-girlfriend of the suspect and her current boyfriend. Law enforcement says those two people and the suspect got into an altercation, and shots were fired. No one was injured in that incident.

During a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said the shooter and his ex-girlfriend have a child together. That information led law enforcement to respond to the child’s day care in the 5th Precinct, Chief O’Hara said.

The day care was placed into lockdown, and the child was safely brought to a relative’s home.

Law enforcement eventually contacted the suspect by phone, and crisis negotiators spoke with him “for some time.” However, officials later learned the suspect was no longer in his apartment and was traveling outside of the Twin Cities.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday night that the suspect traveled west through several counties before shooting and injuring a man at a rural Kandiyohi County home.

The suspect was then pursued to the Highway 71/23 bypass southeast of Willmar, where law enforcement says he “attempted a carjacking” before fatally shooting the driver.

The identity of that victim has not yet been released.

The suspect was eventually booked into Kandiyohi County Jail on multiple charges, including murder, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Today, multiple lives were put in harm’s way, with one person sadly losing their life,” Kandiyohi County Sheriff spokesperson Imran Ali said. “Our hearts go out to the victim’s family. Please continue to hold the victims, their families, and our first responders in your prayers today.”

Officers from Minneapolis later executed a search warrant in the apartment building and confirmed that no other victims were in the unit.

“After he left Minneapolis… it appears that crimes occurred, some tragedy has occurred outside of the city — and that occurred in Western counties,” Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said during a press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

“I know our officers did absolutely everything they could, but it appears this individual was homicidal and just bent on committing violence,” O’Hara added.

During the investigation, Minneapolis Police blocked off a few blocks on Lyndale Avenue in Uptown — from at least Lake Street to West 28th Street — as they searched the apartment building.

During the press conference, O’Hara added, “I do not have any information to indicate that there had been a history of domestic violence between these two individuals; however, I would remind the community that whenever folks are in a situation that may be elevated due to heat of passion or something involving a relationship if folks want to, they can make arrangements and police will come by and assist.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse, several resources are available to offer help. For immediate help, contact:

More than 12 million people just in the U.S. are affected by domestic violence every year, according to the National Domestic Violence Hotline.

The organizations listed above can help connect victims to resources like safe shelter, advocacy, legal help and support groups.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline also offers tips for identifying abuse and supporting victims of abuse. CLICK HERE to see those.

Other organizations that can help include:

Minnesota also has a list of many other resources for victims of crimes that can be found HERE.