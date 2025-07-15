Man in custody after driving car into home while woman, child were inside

A 25-year-old man is in custody after intentionally driving a car into the St. Cloud home of a woman and child who have an order of protection against him.

St. Cloud officers responded to a home on the 1500 block of 7th Avenue South around 8:15 p.m. on Sunday on a report that a car had driven into the home.

Responding law enforcement determined the suspect, a 25-year-old man, had intentionally driven into the home. A woman and a girl were inside the home at the time of the crash. They are uninjured, according to St. Cloud police.

An investigation showed the suspect is not allowed to have contact with the woman or the girl or be at the home in accordance with an active Domestic Abuse No Contact Order (DANCO), police added.

The suspect received non-life-threatening injuries from the crash and was brought to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment. Law enforcement says he will remain in custody pending charges.