Man in custody after driving car into home while woman, child were inside
A 25-year-old man is in custody after intentionally driving a car into the St. Cloud home of a woman and child who have an order of protection against him.
St. Cloud officers responded to a home on the 1500 block of 7th Avenue South around 8:15 p.m. on Sunday on a report that a car had driven into the home.
Responding law enforcement determined the suspect, a 25-year-old man, had intentionally driven into the home. A woman and a girl were inside the home at the time of the crash. They are uninjured, according to St. Cloud police.
An investigation showed the suspect is not allowed to have contact with the woman or the girl or be at the home in accordance with an active Domestic Abuse No Contact Order (DANCO), police added.
The suspect received non-life-threatening injuries from the crash and was brought to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment. Law enforcement says he will remain in custody pending charges.
If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse, several resources are available to offer help. For immediate help, contact:
- The National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.
- Minnesota Day One at 866-223-1111.
- The Women’s Advocates crisis line at 651-227-8284.
More than 12 million people just in the U.S. are affected by domestic violence every year, according to the National Domestic Violence Hotline.
The organizations listed above can help connect victims to resources like safe shelter, advocacy, legal help and support groups.
The National Domestic Violence Hotline also offers tips for identifying abuse and supporting victims of abuse. CLICK HERE to see those.
Other organizations that can help include:
- Violence Free Minnesota at 651-646-6177 or 800-289-6177.
- STANDPOINT(formerly the Battered Women’s Legal Advocacy Project) at 612-343-9842.
- Mending the Sacred Hoop at 888-305-1650.
- Minnesota Coalition Against Sexual Assault at 612-209-9993.
Minnesota also has a list of many other resources for victims of crimes that can be found HERE.