Man in critical condition after shooting near Lake Street transit station in Minneapolis

A 26-year-old man is in the hospital with severe injuries after he was shot Monday afternoon in south Minneapolis.

Metro Transit Police Chief Ernest Morales III said the shooting stemmed from an altercation around 3:45 p.m. near the tower on the northwest side of the light rail station at Lake Street and Hiawatha Avenue.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition, Morales said.

Morales said this was not a transit-related incident but Metro Transit Police are investigating the shooting because of its proximity to the light rail stop.

During a news conference Monday afternoon, Morales expressed his frustration at street crime in the area spilling over and causing problems for the transit system.

“The drug dealers consistently loiter in this corner,” Morales said, gesturing toward the shopping center at the intersection of Lake Street and 22nd Avenue. “It leads to problems on our transit system, not the other way around… I put a lot of resources into this area to make transit safe.”

Morales said his officers are reviewing evidence to find the shooter, including surveillance footage that captured the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Metro Transit Police Department’s tip line at 612-349-7222.