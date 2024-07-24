Man in critical condition after overnight shooting in Moorhead

A man is in critical condition after being shot in the head overnight Wednesday, Moorhead police said.

First responders were called to the 900 block of 18th Street South around 3:20 a.m. on a report of a shooting. There, they found a man with a critical gunshot wound to the head. He was brought to a nearby hospital.

Investigators have not yet identified a suspect or found the gun that was used. Police said they will be interviewing possible witnesses and canvassing the area for possible evidence.

Due to the ongoing investigation, access to the immediate area is limited.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701-451-7660.