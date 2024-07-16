Man hospitalized for minor injuries after legs get pinned between light rail train, platform

Metro Transit Police say a man was taken to the hospital late Monday night after he got caught between a light rail train and a platform.

Officers were called to the Franklin Avenue Station in Minneapolis shortly before 11 p.m. for a report of a collision.

When officers arrived, they found a man with his legs caught between the platform and a light rail train.

Crews were able to remove the man, and he was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center for minor injuries. Metro Transit Police say the man has since been released from the hospital.