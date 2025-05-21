Man hospitalized after standoff in Dakota County, authorities say he was not injured by law enforcement

A man was brought to the hospital after being injured during a standoff in Ravenna Township, according to the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to a disturbance involving a firearm at a home on Ravenna Trail around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. They were able to get the victim out of the home.

The suspect barricaded himself inside the home, and SWAT was called to the scene.

While it’s unclear how he was injured, authorities say the man was brought to the hospital in “unknown” condition. The sheriff’s office added that the man’s injuries weren’t caused by responding deputies.

More information is expected to be released Wednesday morning. Check back for updates.