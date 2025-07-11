Man hospitalized after being stabbed twice in St. Paul

St. Paul police are searching for a person who they say stabbed a man at a skate park late Thursday night.

According to police, the stabbing happened just before 11:30 p.m. near Hillcrest Avenue and Mount Curve Boulevard. They add a man was stabbed twice – in the shoulder and back – after an argument with a group of people.

The man was taken to the hospital but is expected to be okay. No other information about the victim has been provided.

Police add the suspect drove off in a vehicle before officers were able to arrive. Their investigation is ongoing.