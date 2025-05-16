Man hospitalized after being hit by vehicle in Rosemount

A man was airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a truck in Rosemount on Friday morning.

At around 8:15 a.m., the Rosemount police and fire departments responded to a pedestrian crash at the intersection of Bonaire Path and Bacardi Avenue.

Officials say that a Ford F-250 was going east on Bonaire Path when it hit a 45-year-old man who was in the crosswalk. First responders provided aid until the man was airlifted to a trauma center due to the severity of his injuries.

The driver of the truck stayed on scene and is cooperating with law enforcement.

The Minnesota State Patrol’s crash reconstruction team responded to help in the investigation.

Bonaire Path was closed to traffic for multiple hours but reopened around 11:30 a.m.