Man hit by vehicle while fleeing St. Paul police on I-35E

A man was hit by a vehicle while trying to flee St. Paul officers on I-35E Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 1400 block of Klainert Street on a report of a domestic incident around 12 p.m., police said.

There, they found a man who was reportedly making threats. He then fled on a bicycle toward I-35E south.

Police say the man tried to cross the freeway but was hit by a vehicle. He was brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

After receiving medical attention, he was booked into Ramsey County Jail for prior warrants and for fleeing officers.