Man has both legs amputated after North Oaks crash

A man had to have both of his legs amputated after a crash in North Oaks late Saturday night, according to the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office.

First responders were called to the crash near the intersection of Hodgson Road and County Road I around 11:51 p.m. Saturday. There, they gave first aid to a 49-year-old Burnsville man who had serious injuries to his legs.

Deputies also spoke to the other driver, a 17-year-old from Shoreview, who was uninjured.

The Burnsville man was brought to the hospital, where both of his legs were amputated, according to authorities.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.