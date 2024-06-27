Man gets stayed sentence, probation for role in fatal shooting in Fridley Cub’s parking lot

One of the two men charged in connection to a shooting that left a Hugo man dead in Fridley in March of 2023 has received a stayed sentence.

Court records show Blanyon Toe Davies, 30, was sentenced on Wednesday to 23 months in prison, which will be stayed for the duration of his five years of probation. He was also ordered to spend 294 days in Anoka County Jail but had credit for 294 days already served.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Davies was charged with aiding an offender in the death of 27-year-old Devon Michael Adams, who was shot in the parking lot of the Cub Foods store off of Main Street Northeast and died at an area hospital in mid-March.

His co-conspirator, 33-year-old Johnson Kenny Sirleaf, was charged with one count each of first-degree murder, second-degree murder and kidnapping. Sirleaf was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on June 13.

Court documents state that Adams’ girlfriend told police he had been staying at the Extended Stay hotel for the past several weeks. About an hour before the shooting, Adams returned to the hotel but stayed in his truck.

Another witness then reported hearing a “pop” and seeing Adams fall to the ground and a red SUV flee the area. That witness also noticed the SUV had been at the back of the hotel just days earlier.

A criminal complaint states that investigators were able to use surveillance video to see that the SUV drove into the parking lot, went right to Adams’ truck and pulled in front of it as if to keep it from leaving. Witnesses said the two people in the vehicle were arguing when the gunshot was fired, and video showed the SUV then drive right to an apartment complex off of Main Street in Fridley.

Around 20 minutes later, the video showed a Ford F-250 pick up the driver of the SUV and drive off.

Police found the SUV registered to two women in Plymouth who had contacts with Sirleaf, while the Ford was registered to Davies but was transferred to someone else who still lives at the same address as Davies.

Cellphone data placed Sirleaf in the parking lot at the time of the shooting, then showed Sirleaf and Davies together, as the surveillance video showed.

Investigators also learned that Davies had been staying at the Extended Stay hotel from March 5-15, and Sirleaf had also been spending nights at the hotel. Surveillance showed the two have also frequented the hotel since Adams was shot and killed.