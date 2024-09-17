Man gets stayed sentence, probation for fatal St. Paul stabbing

A 58-year-old will not immediately serve any additional time behind bars in connection with a fatal stabbing in St. Paul in October of 2023.

According to a spokesperson for the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office, Alvin Stafford was sentenced to over six years(81 months) in prison, which will be stayed for the duration of his seven years of probation. He also has credit for over 365 days of time served in jail.

Stafford must also complete mental and chemical health evaluations and follow the treatment recommendations, in addition to paying restitution.

“As the key witness to the incident was unavailable for trial and other significant evidentiary issues, the state agreed, after consulting with the investigative agency, to this departure from the sentencing guidelines,” the spokesperson said.

As previously reported, Stafford was initially charged with second-degree murder for the stabbing. Court records show he pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter as part of a plea deal in June.

37-year-old Randall Williams was fatally stabbed in the chest on Oct. 6, 2023, at a home along Inlehart Avenue in St. Paul.

According to court documents, Williams, Stafford and other roommates were inside the home that morning, along with Williams’ girlfriend. Williams and his girlfriend started arguing over missing money and Stafford stepped in and told Williams to leave the woman alone. That led Williams to start going after Stafford and the argument became physical.

A witness said she saw Stafford pull a knife out of his jeans but ran to her room out of fear and didn’t see him use it.

When officers got to the scene, they found two knives.