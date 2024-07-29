Man gets probation for charges related to incident that left 2 MPD officers injured

The man formally charged for an incident that left two Minneapolis Police Department officers hurt will spend time on probation.

On Friday, 21-year-old Michael Anthony Flammond Jr. was given a stayed 72-day workhouse sentence. Instead of spending time at the workhouse, he will instead serve three years of probation.

Flammond was convicted of one count each of fourth- and fifth-degree assault. The fourth-degree assault charge included a modifier of assaulting a peace officer. He was previously also charged with a second count of fourth-degree assault of an officer as well as one count of obstruction, but those two charges were dismissed.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Flammond was charged for a Dec. 2023 incident near St. Olaf Church on South Eighth Street in downtown Minneapolis that left two officers injured.

The first officer at the scene saw a Flammond pinning a female victim to a car. The officer told him to get away from the victim and Flammond started attacking the officer.

Police say he punched the officer in the face repeatedly and pushed the officer to the ground. A second officer then arrived and pulled Flammond off the officer.

Other officers arrived and were able to arrest Flammond, who continued to scream and thrash around, according to the department. He was evaluated at a hospital due to his behavior before being booked into jail.