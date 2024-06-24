Man gets probation, community service for aiding and abetting kidnapping

A 24-year-old was sentenced Monday for helping kidnap his co-defendant’s ex-girlfriend.

Antwan Deshun Hopson Jr. was sentenced to 21 months in prison, which will be stayed for the duration of his three-year probation. He was also sentenced to 157 days in Hennepin County Workhouse, but had credit for 157 days already served. Hopson was also ordered to serve 15 days of community service.

He was convicted on May 6.

As previously reported, a woman was kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend, 24-year-old Trevon Depriest Johnson, from the Mall of America on June 12, 2023.

Charges against Johnson were later dismissed as part of a plea deal in a separate attempted murder case.

Court documents state that Johnson allegedly found the woman and her friends at the mall, grabbed the woman by her neck and threatened to assault her if she didn’t come with him.

Hopson was in the front passenger seat of an SUV and a third defendant, 20-year-old Noaah Antowne Dewayne Willams-Patton, was driving. The woman was eventually pushed from the vehicle in Golden Valley and called for help.