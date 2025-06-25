Man gets over 9 years in prison for stabbing mother

An Elk River man was sentenced to over nine years(110 months) in prison earlier this month for stabbing his mother in April of 2024.

Anthony James Weidner, 34, pleaded guilty to first-degree assault on June 10 and was sentenced the same day. Two counts of attempted murder and another count of assault were dismissed at sentencing.

When police responded to the stabbing, they found a woman who said her son had stabbed her. She added that he left in her and her husband’s truck without their permission.

Court documents note the woman had to be flown to the hospital for her injuries, including two large cuts to her neck and other wounds on her face and wrist.

In an interview with police, Weidner said he intended to kill his mother.