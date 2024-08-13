Man gets over 6 years for January shooting in St. Paul

A 20-year-old man was sentenced to over six years (74 months) in prison in connection with a shooting in St. Paul on Jan. 15. He has credit for 212 days already served.

William Anthony Maki pleaded guilty to first-degree assault in June. As part of a plea deal, remaining charges of attempted second-degree murder, second-degree assault, theft and two counts of illegal firearm possession were dismissed.

As previously reported, Maki had several warrants out for his arrest when he was arrested for a shooting in St. Paul in January.

St. Paul officers were called to the intersection of 5th Street East and Cedar Street on a report of a man being shot in the abdomen.

The victim, who said he didn’t know who shot him, was brought to the hospital in critical condition.

The victim’s girlfriend said the shooter was a man named Will. She said he was walking with a woman who lived at Press House apartments.

Surveillance video of the shooting captured the shooter walking into the Press House apartments with two women after the incident, and leaving about 10 minutes later, the complaint states.

Officers searched the apartment the three had gone into and found the shoes worn by the shooter, a 9mm handgun that had been reported stolen in Hennepin County and a large amount of black hair on the floor.

Police arrested the two women and Maki, who had shaved his head between the shooting and the time of his arrest.

The victim later identified Maki in a lineup.