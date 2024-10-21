Man gets over 5 years for 2023 Minnetonka carjacking

A man was sentenced to over five years (67 months) in prison for a 2023 carjacking in Minnetonka.

Romell Roshode Lewis, 22, was convicted on counts of aggravated first-degree robbery and three counts of aiding and abetting theft.

Another count of aggravated first-degree robbery, two counts of aiding and abetting first-degree burglary and five counts of aiding and abetting theft were dismissed.

Prosecutors say Lewis assaulted a woman and her 13-year-old son in their driveway while others stole her SUV. The attack happened on Aug. 17, 2023, and was captured on a security camera, igniting a community discussion on public safety.