Man gets over 25 years for murder at Dale Street light rail station

A man was recently sentenced to over 25 years (306 months) in prison in connection with a fatal shooting at a St. Paul light rail station in May.

A judge sentenced Lamar Kastedell Thomas last week after he had pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and abetting second-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Kevon Ishmel Ewing.

As part of the plea deal, a case relating to another shooting was dismissed. Thomas, 19, faced one count of attempted second-degree murder and one count of aiding and abetting second-degree assault for that case.

Thomas was granted credit for 248 days already served.

Two other men were charged in connection with the murder: Markel Alauntae Jennings and Markus Antwon Jennings.

The three men are alleged to have killed Ewing the night of May 17 in St. Paul. Officers from both the Metro Transit Police and St. Paul Police departments arrived at the Dale Street Station after getting a report of a shooting. Ewing was transported to the hospital, where he died.

The three suspects were identified via surveillance video.

Markus Jennings makes his next court appearance on Wednesday. Markel Jennings makes his next court appearance on May 7.