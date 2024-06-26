Man gets over 23 years for role in Minneapolis homicide in April of 2023

A Brooklyn Park man was sentenced Wednesday to more than 23 years in prison for his role in a Minneapolis homicide that happened in April of 2023.

Court records show that Dante Kenneth-Chri Carter, 29, pleaded guilty to and was convicted of one count of second-degree murder. A second count of second-degree murder and one count of possessing a firearm as a felon were dismissed at sentencing.

Court records show he pleaded guilty on June 4.

As previously reported, officers responded to a shooting on April 27, 2023, at the intersection of North 21st and Bryant Avenues.

The victim was brought to the hospital, where he died a few days later.

Surveillance video of the shooting shows a Dodge Charger driving through the area before turning around and a passenger shooting a gun out the window, according to a criminal complaint.

A witness said that Carter was the passenger and his co-defendant Shannon Jackson was the driver.

The license plate on the vehicle came up as belonging to Carter. In a search of the vehicle, police found Carter’s fingerprints and a plastic straw that had Jackson’s DNA on it, court documents state.

The criminal complaint adds that Jackson and the victim were affiliated with rival street gangs. Carter allegedly used to be associated with the victim’s gang but switched to Jackson’s side.