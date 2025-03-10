Man gets over 14 years for Brooklyn Park sexual assault

A man was sentenced to over 14 years (172 months) in connection with a sexual assault on a trail in Brooklyn Park last spring.

Court documents state that Cade Alfred Talawalay, 21, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct in February. As part of a plea deal, prosecutors waived their motion seeking an upward durational departure. A second count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, as well as counts of first-degree aggravated robbery and kidnapping, were dismissed at Friday’s sentencing.

Talawalay has credit for 315 days already served and is eligible for conditional release after 10 years. He must also register as a predatory offender.

The victim told police she was on a walk along Shingle Creek in April when a man, later identified as Talawalay, approached her with a gun and demanded she perform a sex act on him. Afterward, he told the woman he would spare her “unless she told.” He then took her phone and let her go, the complaint states. The victim told investigators she “thought she would die if she did not comply.”

Police gathered a description of the suspect from the victim and later released images of him taken from surveillance video in the area.

Talawalay’s stepfather called the police and identified Talawalay as the person in the photo. Officers found the victim’s cellphone in Talawalay’s room when executing a search warrant.