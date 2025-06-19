Man gets over 12 years for fatal stabbing at Minneapolis bus shelter

A 58-year-old man was sentenced earlier this week to over 12 years (146 months) in prison for a fatal stabbing at a bus shelter in Minneapolis.

Law enforcement found a man in his 30s who had been stabbed near a bus shelter at Nicollet Avenue and Fifth Street South in December. He later died from his injuries at the hospital.

Witness statements and surveillance video both indicated that Joseph Eugene Davis was the assailant. When the victim tried to shove Davis away, he pursued the victim as he backed up.

Davis was initially charged with assault, but the charge was upgraded after the victim died.

