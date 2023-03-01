Man gets over 11 years for fatal 2021 Frogtown shooting

Brandis Junton Wells, 35, was sentenced Tuesday to 135 months at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud for fatally shooting a man in 2021 in St. Paul’s Frogtown neighborhood.

So far, Wells has served 422 days of credit toward that sentence.

He had been charged with two counts of second-degree murder and pleaded guilty to one of the charges in December. The other charge was dismissed.

As previously reported, Wells turned himself in on Jan. 4, 2022 in connection with the fatal shooting of 31-year-old Jarrell R. Kirk the week before.

A fight broke out in a residence near Blair Avenue and North Mackubin Street and ended in a shooting, police said.

Officers found Kirk with a gunshot wound. He later died in the hospital.