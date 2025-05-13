Man gets over 10 years for selling fentanyl to person who fatally overdosed

A 45-year-old will spend around 10 years (125 months) in prison for selling fentanyl to a man who fatally overdosed in March of 2024.

John Ryan Radoush, of Shakopee, was convicted of and sentenced for one count of murder in the third-degree.

As previously reported, the victim was found unconscious and not breathing in a home in Louisville Township. Despite first responders and family giving him up to nine doses of Narcan and CPR, he was pronounced deceased.

Drug paraphernalia and two cell phones were found near the victim. His family also said they believed Radoush had given the victim narcotics, adding the victim sent $20 through CashApp to Radoush the day prior.

Investigators went through the victim’s phone and found a conversation in which he asked Radoush about “bringing it to the shop tomorrow” — the day before he overdosed.

An autopsy found that the victim’s cause of death was due to fentanyl and a history of using other drugs.

During a search warrant execution of Radoush’s vehicle, authorities say they found a notebook with names and dollar amounts, which prosecutors noted is common for narcotics dealers. They also found plastic bags containing fentanyl and methamphetamine.

During Radoush’s arrest, several controlled substances were found on him. Court documents state Radoush recalled selling fentanyl to the victim, and he went on to say he was good friends with the victim and seemed visibly upset.