Man gets more than a decade in prison for teen’s 2022 murder

A second man has now been sentenced for his role in the death of a 17-year-old Albertville boy.

Court records show 20-year-old Hans Kenneth Madave was sentenced Wednesday to spend 160 months, or just over 13 years, at the St. Cloud prison for one count of intentional, aiding and abetting of second-degree murder.

A second count of unintentional aiding and abetting second-degree murder was dismissed as part of a plea deal.

While Judge Daniel Moreno allowed 472 days of credit for time already spent behind bars, he ordered Madave to pay $8,500 in restitution.

As reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS in January, his co-conspirator, Augustus Sirleaf, is spending 23 years in prison.

Charges were filed against the duo following the death of Yaseen Thomas Johnson, who was shot while trying to buy a pair of shoes in a Plymouth parking lot in November of 2022.

Court documents say Johnson and a friend met up with Sirleaf and Madave to buy a pair of shoes on the 9700 block of 37th Place North. A witness told police the two men got in the car, where Johnson took a look at the shoes. Johnson decided he liked them and paid. However, Sirleaf told Johnson to give him the shoes back.

Johnson resisted, and Sirleaf then shot him, according to documents. Johnson died at the scene, and police began searching for suspects, with Sirleaf turning himself in days later.

Sirleaf was subsequently charged with two counts of second-degree murder.

In January of 2023, police said Madave turned himself in, and was charged with the same crimes.

