Man gets 8.5 years for aiding offender after fatal drive-by shooting

A man has been sentenced to over 8.5 years (103 months) for his role in a deadly drive-by shooting last summer.

In April, Amariaun Antonio Thomas Thornton, 22, pleaded guilty to aiding an offender. Two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder and two counts of dangerous weapons — drive-by shooting were dismissed at sentencing. Thornton has credit for 318 days already served.

Javon Stevenson, 18, was killed in a drive-by shooting on July 7.

Court documents state that the vehicle involved was Thornton’s. Officers also recovered a 9 mm ghost gun that matched the cartridge casings found at the scene.