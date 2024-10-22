Man gets 7.5 years for Fridley shooting

A man was sentenced to 7.5 years(90 months) in connection with a shooting in Fridley in May of 2023.

John Elliot Dickens IV, 21, was convicted on one count of first-degree assault. Court documents show one count of attempted second-degree murder was dismissed.

Fridley police responded to a shooting at an apartment building on Osborne Road NE on May 22, 2023.

When officers got to the scene, they learned a man had shown up at a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound. He was then brought to a second hospital for surgery due to the severity of his injuries.

Court documents state the victim told officers he was shot by “Johnny,” who is the brother of his child’s mother. He added that he and his child’s mother were arguing prior to the shooting.

Witnesses said they heard her threaten to kill the victim.

Dickens later shot the victim outside the apartment building. After the shooting, Dickens and his sister got into a car and drove away.

The mother of the victim’s child and Dickens’ sister, Shavonne Alexander, was initially charged with aiding and abetting assault, but the case was dismissed.