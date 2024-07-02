Man gets 5 years for firearms charge after shootout at a St. Paul Cub

A 19-year-old was sentenced Friday to five years in prison for illegal firearm possession in connection with a shootout at a Cub Foods in St. Paul that left a teenage girl with a graze wound.

Court records show that Marquan Jessie Husten-Myles has credit for 104 days already served. He was convicted on one count of illegal firearm possession, with two additional counts being dismissed.

As previously reported, St. Paul officers were called to the Cub Foods on Clarence Street on March 17 on a report of two people shooting at each other.

Surveillance video at the scene showed Husten-Myles and a juvenile leave the store and walk toward a car in the parking lot before a man got out of a parked vehicle and started shooting at them. Husten-Myles and the juvenile returned fire before running from the scene, court documents state. They later came back to get the car.

Officers spoke to Husten-Myles at his apartment, who admitted to being shot at and said that the dispute stems from a 2019 homicide in St. Paul.

Investigators recovered a Ruger .22-caliber with a partially removed serial number and a Polymer 80 handgun without a serial number from Husten-Myles’ apartment. Both weapons had rounds of ammunition in their chambers and the Polymer 80’s casings matched those at the scene.

Officials later learned a 16-year-old girl had gotten medical treatment for a graze wound as a result of the shooting.

Husten-Myles was on a conditional release awaiting trial at the time of the shooting for felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, motor vehicle theft, and fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle. He has a prior conviction for first-degree aggravated robbery, which makes him ineligible to possess firearms or ammunition.