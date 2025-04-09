Man gets 30 days in jail, probation for recklessly discharging firearm, grazing teen in her sleep

A man was sentenced for recklessly shooting a firearm and grazing a 17-year-old while she slept.

Riccardo Rashad Harvey, 27, will spend 30 days in either the county jail or on work release. He was also sentenced to three years of probation — if he successfully completes his probation, his felony conviction will be modified to a misdemeanor.

Harvey was given credit for four days already served.

As previously reported, Burnsville police responded to a report of a girl who had been grazed by a bullet at an apartment on the 15200 block of Greenhaven Drive. The teen said she was sleeping when she “felt a burning sensation in her arm.” A bullet was on the floor next to her bed, and she had suffered a “through and through” gunshot wound, court documents state.

A neighbor told police that her son, Harvey, owned three firearms.

Investigators ran a rod through a hole in the ceiling above the victim’s bed and found it led to Harvey’s bedroom.