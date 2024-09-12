Man gets 3 years in prison for drunken driving crash that killed pedestrian

A 64-year-old man was sentenced to three years in prison in connection with a drunken driving crash that killed a pedestrian in Minneapolis in 2022.

David Choe Johnson pleaded guilty to one count of criminal vehicular homicide in exchange for a second count to be dismissed. He has credit for two days already served.

As previously reported, Minneapolis police were called to a pedestrian crash near 34th Street East and 1st Avenue South on Dec. 8, 2022. There, they saw a Ram 1500 pickup truck in the middle of the intersection and crews tending to a man on the ground.

When asked who hit the man, Johnson admitted it was him. A blood draw showed Johnson’s blood alcohol content was 0.11 more than an hour after the crash, court documents state.

Johnson has a prior intoxicated driving conviction from 2016.