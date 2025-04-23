Man gets 25 years for 2023 St. Paul homicide

A man charged in connection with a 2023 homicide in St. Paul was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Tuesday.

Jason Moua, 44, pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder in February. Another count was dismissed at sentencing.

Moua was given credit for 553 days already served.

Police were called to the 2100 block of Scenic Place on a report of a shooting in October of 2023.

Officers found 36-year-old Khoua Yang of Milwaukee with a gunshot wound; he was pronounced dead.

Investigators later obtained a search warrant for a phone left in the area where Yang was found, which was later traced back to Moua.

On the phone, court documents state Moua, who had travelled from Oklahoma, texted about obtaining a firearm while he was staying in St. Paul.

Days later, a witness who claimed to have been with Moua and Yang on the night of the shooting gave a statement to Milwaukee Police about what happened.

The witness had traveled with Yang and another person from Milwaukee to St. Paul for a wedding, where they met Moua and another man from Oklahoma. They later visited a few bars.

However, a fight broke out between Moua and Yang while they were driving back from a bar, which eventually spilled onto the street. During the fight, Moua reportedly grabbed a pistol and attempted to strike Yang with it.

The group that had traveled with Yang tried to break up the fight and take the gun away from Moua. Eventually, Moua fell to the ground with Yang.

The witness said they heard a gunshot and when they looked up, saw Moua shoot Yang as he tried to get up off the ground. Moua then reportedly threatened the group with the gun, stating he would shoot them if they reported him and demanded the witness call 911.

The witness was dropped off at a hotel, while the driver of the vehicle dropped Moua off at a separate location. The two who had travelled with Yang then drove back to Milwaukee hours later, out of fear that Moua would kill them.