Man gets 22 months in prison for sexual assault in Minneapolis City Hall bathroom

A man was sentenced Tuesday to 22 months in prison for a sexual assault that occurred inside a bathroom at Minneapolis City Hall in January.

Jeffrey Thomas Fossum, 35, was convicted of false imprisonment and fifth-degree sexual assault. Court records show he has credit for 226 days already served.

As previously reported, the sexual assault occurred inside a Minneapolis City Hall bathroom on Jan. 29.

A criminal complaint states Fossum was seen on surveillance video near the bathroom around the time of the assault. He also matched the description of the suspect given by the victim.