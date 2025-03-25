Man gets 22.5 years for St. Paul murder

A man was sentenced to over 22 years (270 months) for a murder in St. Paul that occurred in 2022.

According to court records, Montez Dalray Davis, 26, has credit for 1,137 days already served. His sentence will be served concurrently with sentences for three other cases.

Davis pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. In exchange for his guilty plea, one count of first-degree murder, one count of second-degree murder, one count of committing a crime for the benefit of a gang, one count of aiding and abetting a crime committed for the benefit of a gang and one count of illegal firearm possession were dismissed.

Twenty-six-year-old Casanova Carter was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds on Feb. 1, 2022. Investigators traced the suspects to a vehicle registered to Davis’ girlfriend via surveillance video.

The vehicle was also seen at a Holiday gas station, where two men got out and were seen on surveillance, including Davis.

Later that month, Davis shot at someone at a gas station and appeared to have gotten shot. The same vehicle from the first shooting was found crashed in the area.

Phone records also show that Davis and the two other suspects were near the scene at the time of the shooting.

Kendall Dvontae Pruitt was sentenced to over 33 years in prison for his role in the shooting.

Delaquay Levius Williams is serving life without parole.