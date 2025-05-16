Man gets 20 years in prison for beating toddler to death in Moorhead

A man was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Thursday for killing a toddler left in his care.

25-year-old Mason Garza was given credit for 312 days already served and pleaded guilty in April to one count of second-degree murder in connection with the death of 3-year-old Easton Deronjic.

Officers were called to a report of a child not breathing in March of 2024. Deronjic later died at the hospital.

The boy’s mother told police she had left her son in the care of Garza and his girlfriend, Shiann Erickson, because of “personal issues.” Erickson told investigators that Garza had assaulted her and Deronjic in the past.

An autopsy of the child revealed he had suffered 28 blunt-force injuries. The medical examiner ruled the boy died of a homicide from a torn bowel due to an assault.

WDAY-TV reports that Erickson pleaded not guilty to murder earlier this week and is scheduled to go on trial later this year.